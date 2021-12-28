Today is Tuesday December 28, 2021
Westchester DA declines to pursue charges against former Gov. Cuomo

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 5:15 pm
(NEW YORK) -- Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has declined to pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

While her investigators found "credible evidence" the alleged conduct had occurred, Rocah said it fell outside the statute of limitations.

Rocah's investigation, which began after the release of the New York Attorney General's report on Cuomo, examined the accusations made by a state trooper on Cuomo's security detail and by a woman who alleged Cuomo gave her an unwanted kiss during an event at White Plains High School.

Rocah is the second prosecutor in recent weeks, after Nassau County's, to decline to prosecute Cuomo based on the statute of limitations.

 

