Today is Tuesday December 28, 2021
Prosecutor: Suspect in Vegas severed head case a prior felon

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 3:46 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor in Las Vegas says a 57-year-old man jailed after police found the severed head and body parts of an acquaintance in the truck he was driving has prior felony and federal criminal convictions dating to the 1980s in states including California, Texas, and Nevada. Eric Holland appeared in court Tuesday flanked by heavily armed security guards and an attorney temporarily appointed to his case. His attorney later declined to comment. Holland’s alleged victim was identified as Richard P. Miller of Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner says Miller died last Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was a homicide. Holland is due again in court next week.



