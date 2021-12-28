Sandra Bullock’s ‘The Unforgivable’﻿ makes Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Movies list

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 3:00 pm

KIMBERLEY FRENCH/NETFLIX © 2021

Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable is unstoppable at Netflix.

The film has officially made Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular films list, joining her 2018 Netflix film Bird Box. This makes Bullock the first actress with two entries on the tally, which is based on hours viewed in the first 28 days of release.

The Unforgivable comes in at number nine, having been viewed 186,900,000 hours to date, according to Netflix, though it is expected to rise once it hits the 28-day mark. Bird Box is at number two.

Bullock is matched only by Ryan Reynolds, who also has two entries on the list: Red Notice is currently at number one, while 6 Underground is at number six.

The Unforgivable, released December 10 on the streaming service, stars Bullock playing a woman who's released from prison after serving 20 years for murder.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back