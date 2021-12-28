Today is Tuesday December 28, 2021
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID; ‘The Music Man’ cancels performances

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19.

He revealed the diagnosis in a social media post Tuesday; all performances of his new Broadway musical The Music Man have now been canceled through January 1.

“Just wanted you to hear it from me,” Jackman wrote, along with a video message. “I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden [theater]!”

His Music Man co-star, Sutton Foster, previously tested positive for the virus, forcing her to miss several shows. She is expected to return to the stage on January 2, while Jackman is expected to resume performances on January 6.

The musical's official Twitter feed announced that all tickets for the canceled shows can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



