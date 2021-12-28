COVID-19 live updates: CDC revises omicron numbers lowering percentage drastically

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 2:42 pm

By Mary Kekatos, Ivan Pereira, and Emily Shapiro

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 819,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

About 61.8% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dec 28, 3:22 pm

Greece sees record single-day increase

Greece reported 21,657 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — a record 133% increase from the 9,284 new cases reported on Monday, according to government data.

Eighty-five percent of COVID-19 patients in Greece’s hospitals are not vaccinated.

-ABC News’ Christine Theodorou

Dec 28, 3:04 pm

US cases, hospitalizations, deaths expected to rise

Forecast models used by the CDC suggest cases, hospitalizations and deaths will rise over the next four weeks.

According to the models, the U.S. death toll could reach 862,900 by Jan. 22.

Nationally, estimates suggest between 8,700 and 20,800 Americans could be admitted to the hospital each day by Jan. 10.

These forecasts are from the COVID-19 Forecast Hub at UMass Amherst, where a team monitors and combines forecasting models from the nation’s top researchers. The team then creates an ensemble — displayed like a hurricane forecast spaghetti plot — usually with a wide cone of uncertainty.

-ABC News’ Arielle Mitropoulos, Brian Hartman

Dec 28, 2:42 pm

Hugh Jackman tests positive, The Music Man cancels performances

Hugh Jackman, who has been starring in The Music Man on Broadway, tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

“My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” Jackman said in an Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP. And as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage.”

The Music Man tweeted that all performances are canceled through Jan. 1 and that Jackman will be back in the show on Jan. 6.

Dec 28, 1:57 pm

New record highs in UK, France, Italy

The United Kingdom, France and Italy have all set new record highs for daily COVID-19 cases.

The U.K. recorded a record 129,471 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data. That brings the total cases in the last week to 802,137– a 30.3% rise from the previous week.

France recorded a record 179,807 new daily cases, according to the national public health agency Santé Publique France. This could in part be because of a lag in reporting over the Christmas weekend (an unlikely low of 30,383 cases was reported on Monday).

Italy saw a record 78,313 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Italy also saw just 30,810 new cases on Monday following the holiday.

-ABC News’ Ibtissem Guenfoud

