Today is Tuesday December 28, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police seek missing man

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 2:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police seek missing manTYLER – The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old Tyler man who has not been seen for nearly one week. According to our news partner KETK, Marcus Daniel Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 23 at the Palomar Apartment complex on Old Jacksonville Highway. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with an orange and white graphic on the front and blue jean shorts. Investigators are unsure if he left in a car or on foot. Any information on his whereabouts should be directed to Det. Molina at 903-531-1097.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design