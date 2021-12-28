Today is Tuesday December 28, 2021
White Oak community mourns accident victim

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 2:11 pm
White Oak community mourns accident victimWHITE OAK – A White Oak High School student was killed late Monday after some kind of accident, according to a statement released by Principal Donna Jennings. According to our news partner KETK, the student was identified as Tiffani Tant, who was a senior. It was not immediately clear what type of accident she was involved in. Tant was a member of the Regiment of Roughnecks Band and was an officer in the Future Farmers of America. Jennings wrote, “We are heartbroken for her family, our student body and staff.” Grief counselors will be made available for students and faculty members once they return from the Christmas break.



