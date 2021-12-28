Ambulance subscription registration ends in just a few days

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 1:51 pm

LONGVIEW — Registration for the Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program for 2022 closes in just a few more days. Since 2009, the fire department has offered the program to help offset the rising cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to a news release. With the typical cost associated with EMS transports averaging $800 to $1,000 per response, the program limits any out-of-pocket EMS expenses to $70/year. To subscribe for 2022, the deadline to register is December 31, 2021. Click this link for more details.

