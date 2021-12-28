Today is Tuesday December 28, 2021
Netflix drops trailer for ‘Cheer’ season two

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Courtesy of Netflix

Break out your pom-poms: Cheer is back for season two.

Netflix dropped a surprise trailer for the docuseries, announcing its return on January 12.

This season, the competitive cheerleading team at Texas’ Navarro College will be dealing with their newfound fame, as well as the aftermath of the arrest of one of their teammates, Jerry Harris, who was booked last year on multiple charges, including soliciting child pornography.

“I can’t even, like, process it right now,” coach Monica Aldama says in the trailer.

The trailer also shows Navarro dealing with a new adversary in Trinity Valley Community College’s cheerleading team.

Season one of Cheer was a huge hit for Netflix when it debuted in January 2020.

