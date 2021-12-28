Traveling exhibit showcases real-life drunk driving stories

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 11:39 am

TYLER — As Texans celebrate the holiday season, the Texas Department of Transportation is bringing an exhibit across the state to share real-life stories of people affected by drinking and driving — and it’s making a stop in Tyler. TxDOT’s traveling video exhibit will visit Broadway Square Mall Wednesday from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m. to remind people of the consequences of driving while impaired. The public is invited to see and share the campaign’s video stories of real offenders and survivors of drunk driving. According to a news release, these emotional stories profile Texans whose lives were forever changed and challenge any notion that people can avoid the consequences of drinking and driving.

