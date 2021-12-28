City of Marshall to continue water main tie-ins on Travis Street

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 11:26 am

MARSHALL — Marshall officials say contractors Monday successfully completed the east tie-in of the new water main at Travis Street and Highway 59. All affected residents who had no water or experienced very low water pressure should continue to boil their water for two minutes prior to consumption, according to a news release. Contractors today begin the second tie-in at Travis Street and Portland Avenue. Water will be temporarily shut off beginning at noon. This will affect customers on Portland Avenue, Starr Street, and Arkansas Street. If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed by late afternoon, according to the release.

Go Back