Broadway musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ latest to close amid COVID-19 cases

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 10:00 am

Another Broadway show bites the dust due to COVID-19.

The Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud announced it will be closing for good next month, after the latest pandemic surge forced the show to cancel performances.

“Come groove with us one last time on Broadway!” the show tweeted Tuesday. “The Tony-winning Ain't Too Proud will play its final performance on Broadway January 16, 2022. Don't miss your chance to see us in our final three weeks.”

Ain’t Too Proud has not run since December 15, but hopes to resume shows tonight.

Jagged Little Pill, Waitress and the play Thoughts of a Colored Man all announced last week that they were closing amid rising COVID-19 cases.

