Boise State football program withdraws from Arizona Bowl amid COVID-19 issues

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2021 at 5:23 pm

By ADAM RITTENBERG

Boise State has withdrawn from the Barstool Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 issues within the football program, the school announced on Monday.

The Broncos were set to face Central Michigan on Friday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona. Central Michigan arrived in Tucson on Sunday night and practiced earlier Monday. The Arizona Bowl has not been canceled, as the game is seeking a replacement for Boise State.

“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in the school’s news release.

Central Michigan also could seek a release from the Mid-American Conference to replace Miami in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, also scheduled for Friday. Miami on Sunday withdrew from the Sun Bowl, citing COVID-19 issues, which left Washington State without an opponent.

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement that the Pac-12 and Sun Bowl were working to secure a replacement opponent for the Cougars. The Sun Bowl is set to provide an update later Monday.

The Arizona Bowl is the fifth bowl to be impacted by COVID-19 cases and other roster issues within participating programs. The Military and Fenway bowls were canceled earlier this week, while the Gator Bowl replaced Texas A&M with Rutgers after the Aggies withdrew.

Boise State finished its season at 7-5. The Broncos were third in the Mountain West Mountain Division at 5-3.

