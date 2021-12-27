Today is Monday December 27, 2021
Kilgore Police seeking help finding suspect

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2021 at 3:49 pm
Kilgore Police seeking help finding suspectKILGORE – The Kilgore Police Department is looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a man wanted on two felony warrants. According to our news partner KETK, KPD says Devonta Leavelle Allen is a suspect in several cases and has felony warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If anyone has information regarding the location of Allen, KPD asks that they contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.



