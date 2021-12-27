Today is Monday December 27, 2021
Posted/updated on: December 27, 2021 at 3:29 pm
Breaking News: Wall Street ends higher, marking another record for S&P 500: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks made steady gains on Wall Street Monday, enough to mark another record high for the S&P 500 index. Trading was muted as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, led by more gains in big technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia.

Energy companies also did well as prices for crude oil and natural gas rose. European markets mostly rose, but London’s was closed for a holiday. In Asia, Hong Kong’s market was also closed and Japan’s market ended slightly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 1.48%.



