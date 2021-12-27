‘Big Little Lies’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2021 at 2:02 pm

By Carson Blackwelder

Acclaimed director Jean-Marc Vallée, who helmed films like 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club” and TV shows like “Big Little Lies,” died Sunday, “Good Morning America” confirmed. He was 58.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Vallée, who was born in Montreal, also directed the TV show “Sharp Objects” and the 2014 film “Wild.”

Vallée was nominated for an Academy Award for best film editing on “Dallas Buyers Club,” which earned acting Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, under his alias John Mac McMurphy. He also earned two Emmys for “Big Little Lies.”

Reese Witherspoon, who starred in both “Wild” and “Big Little Lies,” earning an Oscar nomination for the former and an Emmy for the latter, reacted to the news Monday via Instagram Stories, writing, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.”

Shailene Woodley, who starred alongside Witherspoon in “Big Little Lies” and earned an Emmy nomination for her role, also reacted to the news, writing, “I am in shock. Complete and utter shock.”

“But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure … one for the books. One I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes,” she continued. “It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

Nathan Ross, Vallée’s producing partner, said in a statement, “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Vallée is survived by two children, sons Alex and Émile, whom he shared with ex-wife Chantal Cadieux.

