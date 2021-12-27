No injuries after major crash on Christmas Day

No injuries after major crash on Christmas DayPosted/updated on: December 27, 2021 at 2:55 pm
RUSK COUNTY — In what officials are calling a “Christmas miracle,” everyone escaped a major two-vehicle crash in Rusk County uninjured. According to our news partner KETK, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department reports an SUV hit a large tractor pulling a bush hog on Highway 259 and CR 236. Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the vehicles and equipment, especially the white SUV. The scene was eventually cleared.