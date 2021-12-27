Today is Monday December 27, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The Bat and The Cat: Warner Bros. surprise-drops a new ‘The Batman’ trailer

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2021 at 1:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. just dropped a surprise Christmas present for Batman fans: a brand-new trailer for The Batman.

Titled "The Bat and The Cat," the two-and-a-half-minute trailer is less moody and atmospheric than the first two, focusing instead on the relationship between Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman.  After an initial meeting during which kicks and punches fly, the pair appear to team up to do battle, with lots of action to show for it.

"The bat and the cat," says Selina. "It's got a nice ring to it."

There are also suggestions that The Batman's main villain, The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, may know what Bruce Wayne does at night, as well as hints of a Wayne family secret that even Bruce was unaware of, based on a glimpse of a scene between Pattinson and Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred.

The new trailer comes barely two months after the second trailer dropped October 16 during DC FanDome.

The Batman, also starring Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard, premieres March 4.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design