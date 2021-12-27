The Bat and The Cat: Warner Bros. surprise-drops a new ‘The Batman’ trailer

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2021 at 1:55 pm

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. just dropped a surprise Christmas present for Batman fans: a brand-new trailer for The Batman.

Titled "The Bat and The Cat," the two-and-a-half-minute trailer is less moody and atmospheric than the first two, focusing instead on the relationship between Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman. After an initial meeting during which kicks and punches fly, the pair appear to team up to do battle, with lots of action to show for it.

"The bat and the cat," says Selina. "It's got a nice ring to it."

There are also suggestions that The Batman's main villain, The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, may know what Bruce Wayne does at night, as well as hints of a Wayne family secret that even Bruce was unaware of, based on a glimpse of a scene between Pattinson and Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred.

The new trailer comes barely two months after the second trailer dropped October 16 during DC FanDome.

The Batman, also starring Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard, premieres March 4.

