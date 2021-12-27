Today is Monday December 27, 2021
TJC Wind Ensemble to perform at Texas Music Educators Association convention

Posted/updated on: December 27, 2021 at 11:58 am
TJC Wind Ensemble to perform at Texas Music Educators Association conventionTYLER — The Tyler Junior College Wind Ensemble is about to take a historic turn in the spotlight. This year, TJC will be the first junior/community college ever to perform a featured concert at the Texas Music Educators Association convention, with the wind ensemble doing the honors when attendees gather in San Antonio. According to a news release, the convention has been held for 102 years, and it’s one of the largest such gatherings in the country, attracting attendees from across the nation and around the world. The TJC performance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The other two college wind ensembles performing this year are from Tarleton State University and The University of Texas at Austin.



