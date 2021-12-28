Today is Tuesday December 28, 2021
Teen arrested in triple-fatal Garland shooting

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2021 at 10:42 am
GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen opened fire inside a Dallas-area gas station. Police say they arrested a 14-year-old boy who they suspect as the shooter on Monday. The shooting happened Sunday night in Garland. Police say the shooter exited a white pickup truck, opened the door to the store, and began firing inside. The shooter then got back into the truck, which sped away. Police say four people who were shot were boys ages 14 to 16. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition.



