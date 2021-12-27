‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 58

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée has died at age 58, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his passing to THR. Vallée reportedly passed away suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City. A cause of death is not yet known.

The filmmaker was known for directing the Matthew McConaughey film Dallas Buyers Club, for which McConaughey won the Best Actor Oscar, as well as HBO’s critically acclaimed series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

Vallée, who also executive produced Big Little Lies, won two Emmys for the series in 2017: Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth,” HBO said in a statement to THR. “He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed.”

Vallée is survived by his sons, Alex and Émile.

