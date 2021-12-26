TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2021 at 5:10 pm

TYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have one crew performing bobcat milling from Paluxy to Grande. This job should take two days to complete. In Gregg County, maintenance crews will be spot milling on SH 300 north and southbound at Seven Pines Rd., just south of the intersection of FM 1844. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

