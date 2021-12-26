Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2021 at 7:57 am

DALLAS (AP) — The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur says stems from a “medication imbalance.” Sheriff’s deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest. She has not received bond. Alex Jones declined to say whether he’d been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife’s recent change of medication. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

