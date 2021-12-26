Mitchell, Jazz rally past short-handed Mavs 120-116

Posted/updated on: December 26, 2021 at 7:55 am

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and the Utah Jazz beat the COVID-19-depleted Dallas Mavericks 120-116. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Mike Conley had 22 to lift the Jazz to their 13th win in their last 15 games. It wasn’t the Christmas night matchup the NBA hoped for with Luka Doncic among the Mavs stuck in the league’s health and safety protocols. Still, it was competitive to the end despite several new signees getting significant minutes for Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke, JaQuori McLaughlin and Josh Green were also sidelined in the health and safety protocols for the Mavericks.

