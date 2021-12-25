Today is Saturday December 25, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Browns’ Baker Mayfield activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2021 at 5:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By JAKE TROTTER

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have activated quarterback Baker Mayfield off the reserve/COVID-19 list, officially clearing the way for him to play Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Mayfield has been on the COVID list since Dec. 15. He missed Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Because of the 10-day rule, Mayfield is eligible to play on Dec. 25, even without clearing testing protocols.

The Browns also activated wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who has been on the COVID list, as well .

But, Cleveland placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the COVID list, and activated rookie Chris Naggar off the practice squad. Naggar will be the Browns’ kicker against Green Bay.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design