Marshall police seek help solving robbery

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2021 at 4:52 pm

MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking leads in an aggravated robbery December 17 at a Chevron station on Victory Drive. Police say the suspect arrived in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Bossier City, Louisiana. If you recognize the suspect shown in this video, contact MPD at 903-935-4543. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip using the P3 mobile app or call 903-935-9969.

