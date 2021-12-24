Today is Friday December 24, 2021
Roberts: Have a merry but careful Christmas

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2021 at 12:55 pm
Roberts: Have a merry but careful ChristmasTYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts hopes everybody has a merry Christmas — and a careful one too. Roberts points out that all seven counties in NET Health’s survey area are now in the moderate spread category — all the more reason, he says, to get vaccinated as soon as possible. There are, of course, some holiday season limitations. NET Health’s clinic at Tyler’s Majesty Event Center is taking some time off but will be open again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Roberts also reminds you to be careful about those seasonal gatherings. Most importantly, he tells us, is staying home when you’re sick — not least to limit the spread of the virus. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



