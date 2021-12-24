Christmas tree recycling starts Dec. 26 in Tyler

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2021 at 2:18 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting Dec. 26 and continuing until Jan. 16, 2022, in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Golden Road Park is located at Golden and McDonald Rds., and Fun Forest Park is at Glenwood Blvd. and Garden Valley Rd. All lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas tree before taking it to one of the parks. Each park will have a designated area for the trees marked with a sign that reads “Christmas Tree Drop Off.”

According to a news release, the trees at the parks are available for area fishermen to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, the fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas, according to the release. Natural and fake Christmas trees can also be set on the curb for pickup and disposal at the landfill. Only non-flocked, natural trees deposited at Fun Forest Park and Golden Road Park will be recycled.

Other holiday items that can be recycled are cardboard boxes and packaging, electronics, glass bottles, wrapping paper (non-foil) and gift bags, paper products, and string lights. Drop these items at the Downtown Recycle Center, on N. Bois D’Arc Ave. For more information, contact Shelby Marvin, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at (903) 531-1335 or e-mail KTyB@TylerTexas.com.

