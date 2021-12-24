Notice to Marshall water customers

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2021 at 11:58 am

MARSHALL — On Monday, December 27, beginning at 8:00 a.m., water on South Garrett St. and Travis St. east to Travis St. and Highway 59 in Marshall will be temporarily shut off to allow contractors to tie in the east end of the 12” water main located on Travis Street. Officials say this tie-in will also affect some residents north and south of Travis St. Streets to the north that may be affected are Crockett, Fannin, Bowie, and Merz Bacher. Streets to the south that may be affected are Higgins, Rudd, Portland Avenue, Starr, and Arkansas.

If no complications arise, repairs to the wate​r main are expected to be completed by the afternoon. During this process, a boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded. City officials say they will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.

