Today is Friday December 24, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US to lift Southern African travel restrictions

Posted/updated on: December 24, 2021 at 3:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


David McNew/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The temporary travel ban placed on eight Southern African countries will be lifted by the New Year, the White House announced Friday.

The restrictions were initially issued Nov. 29 in an effort to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 omicron variant. It limited travel for all non-U.S. citizens coming from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted Friday saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the change now that we know vaccines and boosters are effective against the variant.

The restrictions will be lifted the morning of New Year’s Eve.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design