Kate Winslet saw her pal Leonardo DiCaprio for first time in three years and “couldn’t stop crying”

If you’ve been feeling the pain of being separated from your friends during the pandemic, Kate Winslet is right there with you.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the actress says she recently reunited with her Titanic and Revolutionary Road co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in three years -- and it was an emotional moment for the two old pals.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” she says. “I’ve known him for half my life!”

The Mare of Easttown star adds that because Leo’s been in New York and she’s been in London, they hadn’t had a chance to get together and catch up.

“We haven’t been able to leave our countries,” she says. “Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”

