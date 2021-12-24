Today is Friday December 24, 2021
Fifth accuser speaks out against Chris Noth

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2021 at 11:41 pm
A fifth person has accused Chris Noth of sexual misconduct.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile went public with her allegations during a Thursday press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred. She says she was “sexually victimized” by the Sex and the City actor in 2002.

According to Gentile, Noth forcibly kissed her and touched her breasts, then later threatened to “blacklist” her from the business if she ever told anyone.

“I believe we should have our day in court to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did,” Gentile said, referencing the four other women who have come forward.

Noth denied the previous allegations but has yet to comment on Gentile’s claims. Since the allegations emerged, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency and was fired from his CBS show, The Equalizer.

