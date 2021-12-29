COVID-19 live updates: Former Trump surgeon general slams CDC over isolation guidance

December 29, 2021

By Mary Kekatos, Ivan Pereira, and Emily Shapiro As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 820,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 61.9% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Latest headlines: Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director Global COVID cases rose 11% last week, WHO says 5 states seeing more cases than any other point in pandemic Biden ends travel restrictions on 8 African countries Omicron accounting for about 58.6% of new cases Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern. Dec 29, 8:57 am 'Nutcracker' performances canceled in NYC The New York City Ballet has canceled the rest of its performances of "The Nutcracker" due to COVID-19 cases, ABC New York station WABC reported. "The Nutcracker" was set to run through Sunday. Dec 29, 8:39 am Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director The newly updated CDC guidelines don't require testing at the end of isolation because PCR tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Good Morning America" Wednesday. "So we would have people in isolation for a very long time if we were relying on PCRs," Walensky said. PHOTO: Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky appears on "Good Morning America," Dec. 29, 2021. ABC NewsABC News Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky appea... Walensky also addressed Tuesday's news from the FDA that, according to early data, rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive when it comes to the omicron variant. "We do know that the most sensitive test you can do is a PCR test," Walensky said. "So if you have symptoms and you have a negative antigen test, we do ask you to go and get a PCR to make sure those symptoms are not attributable to COVID." Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses new questions about COVID rapid tests amid rising cases. @CDCDirector#COVID19#Omicronhttps://t.co/kaBqUH9xCY pic.twitter.com/j2fTMx2f3s — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2021 Walensky said rapid tests do work "quite well," especially in places where people are being tested regularly, like at schools. "They may not work as well as they have for the delta variant," Walensky said, but "we still are encouraging their use." 🎶Get yourself a COVID test on ChristmasDon’t let Omi winFrom right now, you’ll isolate for 10 more days.Get yourself another test tomorrow Sometimes they’re neg at firstPlay it safe, bundle up and binge at home.🎵(Kaiser testing line at 11am on Christmas) pic.twitter.com/UIwbQcLtFW — Kelsey Laine (@redheadedblonde) December 25, 2021 Dec 29, 5:47 am Global COVID cases rose 11% last week, WHO says New COVID-19 cases increased 11% last week over the week prior, The World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Almost 5 million new infections were recorded in the week that ended Dec. 26, the agency said in its weekly epidemiological update. The rise followed a "gradual increase" since October, the agency said. WHO officials said the risk from the omicron variant "remains very high." The agency said early data from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Denmark suggested a reduced risk of hospitalization for those infected with omicron, but said "further data are needed to understand the clinical markers of severity including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation and death, and how severity may be impacted by vaccination and/or prior SARSCoV-2 infection." Dec 29, 2:13 am San Francisco cancels New Year's Eve fireworks San Francisco officials canceled the city's New Year's Eve fireworks show, citing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant. "After closely monitoring local health indicators, the decision to cancel is a proactive measure that will best protect SF & essential front-line workers," the city's department of emergency management said in a statement on Tuesday. Due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show is CANCELED. After closely monitoring local health indicators, the decision to cancel is a proactive measure that will best protect SF & essential front-line workers. https://t.co/fK6VqSoI50 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) December 29, 2021 About 84% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 55% have had a booster shot, according to city health data. But omicron still "poses a significant risk," officials said in a statement. “While we are all understandably eager to ring in a new year with San Francisco’s customary New Year’s Eve fireworks show, we must remain vigilant in doing all we can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant,” Mayor London Breed said.