Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce among 3 Kansas City Chiefs put on COVID-19 list

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 5:39 pm

By ADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Kelce is vaccinated, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, so he has a chance to return in time for the Chiefs’ next game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward also were placed on the COVID-19 list.

A total of 47 players were placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, all as a result of a positive test. That’s the most the NFL has had in a single day.

The Chiefs signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster off the practice squad as insurance in case Butker can’t return for Sunday’s game.

Kelce was named on Monday to play in this year’s Pro Bowl, his seventh straight selection. He leads NFL tight ends in receiving yardage with 1,066. He is second in catches (83) and fourth in touchdowns (7). The 1,000-yard season is the sixth straight for Kelce.

He is coming off the biggest statistical game of his career in Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught 10 passes for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner — a 34-yard scoring pass from Patrick Mahomes — in the extra period.

The Chiefs have two other tight ends, veteran Blake Bell and rookie Noah Gray, on their active roster. Bell and Gray have combined this season to catch nine passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City placed defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon on the COVID-19 list last week, and all three players missed the game against the Chargers.

Go Back