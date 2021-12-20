Today is Monday December 20, 2021
PepsiCo Foundation to expand U.S. food aid program globally

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 4:49 pm
PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) – At the start of the pandemic, the need for the food Jaron Barganier’s nonprofit, Be a Champion, provides to kids throughout Texas exploded. Barganier, looking at demand that more than tripled to about 100,000 meals a day, turned to The PepsiCo Foundation’s Food for Good for help. The PepsiCo Foundation says it focused on dealing with individual communities’ needs as it built out its Food For Good program across America with programs like Be a Champion. And it plans to continue that focus as it expands Food For Good around the world, hoping to feed 50 million people by 2030.



