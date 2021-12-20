Oracle buys medical records company Cerner for $28 billion

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 4:37 pm

AUSTIN (AP/FOX/Staff) — Austin-based Oracle is buying electronic medical records company Cerner in an all-cash deal valued at about $28.3 billion. Oracle will pay $95 per Cerner share. Hospitals and physicians offices use Cerner software to record and share health and medical data. The companies said Monday that Cerner systems will become a unit of Oracle. Shares of Oracle are down more than 3% in morning trading.

Go Back