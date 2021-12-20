Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery appear in federal court for pretrial hearing

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 5:24 pm

(NEW YORK) -- The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery appeared in federal court on Monday for a pretrial hearing. They will be tried on federal charges of hate crimes and attempted kidnapping early next year.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020.

The men, Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor, William “Roddie'' Bryan, were convicted by a Georgia jury on Nov. 24 for killing Arbery.

Travis McMichael, who shot fatally shot Arbery, was convicted on all nine charges, including malice murder and four counts of felony murder. Gregory McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder but was convicted on the remaining charges, including the felony murder counts. Bryan was found guilty of three of the felony murder counts and a charge of criminal intent to commit a felony.

The McMichaels and Bryan are set to be sentenced on Jan. 7 and face a minimum of life in prison. A judge will decide whether or not the men will have the possibility of parole.

In April, the three men were also indicted on federal charges. The McMichaels were charged with separate counts of using firearms during a crime of violence. All three men have pleaded not guilty to all of the federal charges.

The federal trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 7, 2022.

