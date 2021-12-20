Missing child sought

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 2:12 pm

ATHENS — Authorities in Henderson County seek help locating a missing child. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, at around 3:40 Saturday morning, Deputy Sherry Powers responded to a call saying the 9-year-old was missing from a home in the Brownsboro area. Dispatch advised that the father woke up at about 2 a.m. and noticed his daughter was missing. ﻿RayLee Rae Williams is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, less than 4 feet tall, weighing 75 pounds or less. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red Christmas T-shirt. She normally wears glasses but she left them at home. The child is believed to be with the mother, April Williams (the two are pictured at left). According to CPS paperwork, April is not to be alone with the child. Officials believe that sometime after 10 p.m. and before 2 a.m., April entered the child’s residence and took Raylee. Their location is unknown at this time.

