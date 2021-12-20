BBB announces Awards For Excellence nominees

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 1:40 pm

TYLER – The 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence will be televised February 20, with the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas presenting them to six area organizations. 32 organizations were nominated, and the community is encouraged to vote for their favorites. Polls will remain open until midnight on Monday, January 9. Sponsorships are still available. Click here for more information and to cast your vote.

Go Back