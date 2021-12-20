TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew on SH 31 at FM 2661 performing bobcat mill profile on Monday and Tuesday only. In Gregg County, maintenance crews will be hauling material from a stockpile location near IH-20 to a stockpile on FM 349 in Kilgore. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

