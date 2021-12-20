Today is Monday December 20, 2021
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now second-biggest domestic box office debut in history

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 10:59 am
©2021 CTMG/Matt Kennedy

Spider-Man: No Way Home had an even bigger box office debut than initially reported.

According to Variety, the superhero flick took in $260 million in North America over the weekend, more than Sunday’s initial estimates of $253 million. That means it’s now enjoyed the second-highest opening ever at the domestic box office, surpassing Avengers: Infinity War, which had a $257 million box office take when it opened in April, 2018.

Avengers: Endgame is the only film that has grossed more in its debut weekend. In pre-COVID times, it raked in $357 million when it bowed in April, 2019.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also the first pandemic-era film to gross more than $100 million in its debut.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a co-production of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the latter of which is owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



