Today is Monday December 20, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Spider-Man’ producer told Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: “Don’t go there”

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 10:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It's pretty well known that Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya aren't just an on-screen couple, but are an item off-screen as well -- something that producer Amy Pascal said she warned them against. 

"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture," Pascal told The New York Times. "Don’t go there -- just don’t. Try not to."

Clearly, her advice didn't stick and like the previous Spider-Man leads before them -- Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield -- Tom and Zendaya wound up together in real life. 

Pascal also recalled giving the same advice to Emma and Andrew. 

"It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me," she said. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design