‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops box office with record-breaking $587.2 million worldwide debut

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2021 at 7:30 am
©2021 CTMG

Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a staggering web at the box office, scoring the biggest opening weekend ever for Sony and earning an estimated 507.2 million dollars worldwide -- the third-biggest global opening of all time.

An estimated $253 million of that global tally came from domestic ticket sales, making Spider-Man: No Way Home also the third-biggest domestic opening in history and the biggest-ever December debut. Spider-Man: No Way Home -- starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon -- was also the first pandemic-era film to bow with more than $100 million.

Coming in at number two at the box office was Disney's Encanto, delivering an estimated $6.5 million in its fourth week of release. It's now collected a total of $81.5 million stateside to go with $94 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $175.5 million.

West Side Story grabbed third place, earning a little more than 3.4 million in its second week. Stephen Spielberg's modern take on the classic Broadway musical has pulled in $18 million domestically so far and an estimated $9.1 million overseas to date, bringing its worldwide total to $27.1 million.

Finishing a close fourth behind West Side Story was Ghostbusters: Afterlife, delivering an estimated $3.4 million in its fifth week of release.

Rounding out the top five was another new major release, director Guillermo del Toro’s dark psychological thriller Nightmare Alley, pulling in an estimated $3 million. The film -- starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette -- hasn't opened internationally yet.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



