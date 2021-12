Longview police investigate shooting death

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2021 at 6:59 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting death. First responders found the victim, unconscious on South Twelfth Street. 27-year-old Deraymond Horton of Longview was taken to a hospital, where he later died. This is an active case and the LPD ask if you have information to please call them.

