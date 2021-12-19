Today is Sunday December 19, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview Police seek suspect in Walmart aggravated robbery

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2021 at 7:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview Police seek suspect in Walmart aggravated robberyLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect in an aggravated robbery. It occurred late Saturday morning at The Money Center inside Walmart on Gilmer Road. LPD officers interviewed a cashier who said they were approached by a black man who said wanted money and indicated he had a gun. Officers also obtained photos of the man and the vehicle he drove away in. He’s described as medium height and build, wearing a grey hood, white beanie, white mask, blue jumpsuit and boots. While driving an older model white Toyota or Camry with all-black wheels. If you can assist Longview Police in this matter, your help would be appreciated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design