Longview Police seek suspect in Walmart aggravated robbery

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2021 at 7:01 am

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect in an aggravated robbery. It occurred late Saturday morning at The Money Center inside Walmart on Gilmer Road. LPD officers interviewed a cashier who said they were approached by a black man who said wanted money and indicated he had a gun. Officers also obtained photos of the man and the vehicle he drove away in. He’s described as medium height and build, wearing a grey hood, white beanie, white mask, blue jumpsuit and boots. While driving an older model white Toyota or Camry with all-black wheels. If you can assist Longview Police in this matter, your help would be appreciated.

