Todd Dodge caps coaching career with 7th prep championship

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2021 at 6:00 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Todd Dodge is retiring as a Texas high school football coach. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback has capped a storied career on the sidelines by leading Austin Westlake to its third consecutive state championship with a 40-21 over Denton Guyer. Dodge won seven championships. The first four were at Southlake Carroll in the Dallas area. Dodge announced retirement before his 23rd season as a head coach.



