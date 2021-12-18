Today is Saturday December 18, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man who organized online child porn groups gets prison time

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2021 at 9:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ATLANTA (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced in Atlanta to serve more than 12 years in federal prison for organizing online groups to share child pornography where users were encouraged to “share pictures and videos of all things taboo.” Michael Stephen Autry, of Brownwood, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta to serve 12 and a half years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release. The 42-year-old had pleaded guilty in June to distribution of child pornography. Autry created multiple groups on the Kik messaging app to share child pornography.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design