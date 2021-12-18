Man who organized online child porn groups gets prison time

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2021 at 9:47 pm

ATLANTA (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced in Atlanta to serve more than 12 years in federal prison for organizing online groups to share child pornography where users were encouraged to “share pictures and videos of all things taboo.” Michael Stephen Autry, of Brownwood, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta to serve 12 and a half years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release. The 42-year-old had pleaded guilty in June to distribution of child pornography. Autry created multiple groups on the Kik messaging app to share child pornography.

