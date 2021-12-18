Today is Saturday December 18, 2021
Lubbock police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2021 at 9:44 pm
LUBBOCK (AP) — Police in Lubbock say they’re investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy. Police said in a press release they responded to a report of shots fired Friday night in an east Lubbock neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington was shot and taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say it appears the boy was shot during a drive-by shooting. Police said Saturday no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



