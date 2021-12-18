Rams activate Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson, four others from COVID list

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2021 at 5:42 pm

By LINDSEY THIRY

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have activated wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Darrell Henderson and four other players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

However, two players were added to the list, including offensive tackle Joe Noteboom and cornerback Robert Rochell.

The total number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list is at 25, including starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey, right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Von Miller and tight end Tyler Higbee.

The Rams (9-4) are scheduled to play the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET), after the NFL rescheduled their game from Sunday because of the the Rams’ coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said in a videoconference with reporters that a “handful” of staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19, but he declined to provide a specific number or clarify if that included any coaches.

Along with Beckham and Henderson, cornerback Dont’e Deayon, tight end Brycen Hopkins, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and outside linebacker Justin Hollins were also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

