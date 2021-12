Gilmer falls in state title game for 2nd straight year, loses to China Spring 31-7

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2021 at 5:42 am

ARLINGTON – The Gilmer Buckeyes were defeated Friday afternoon 31-7 by China Spring in the 2021 UIL 4A-Division II State Championship game. According to our news partner KETK, It was the second consecutive year the Buckeyes lost in the title game after losing to Carthage last year 70-14.

